773 Children Defiled In 3 Months, Police Say

The Zambia Police Service has revealed that 770 girls and three boys were defiled in the third quarter of this year.

This is out of 6,788 cases of Gender Based Violence reported countrywide.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that the figures are 678 more than the GBV cases recorded in the third quarter of 2018.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of child defilement cases with 353 followed by Central Province which had 97 cases while Eastern Province had 67.

In Southern Province, 58 cases of defilement were recorded with Copperbelt Province following at 57 and Muchinga at 41.

In Northern Province, 28 cases were recorded while Western Province had 26.

North Western Province had 22 cases while Luapula Province was the least with 18.

In the same period, 133 cases of rape and 18 attempted rape cases were recorded, Katongo stated.

She stated that 52 cases of Indecent Assault were recorded, out of which 36 were of female victims while 16 were male.

According to police, 16 cases of Incest were recorded during the period under review.