Criminals Chop Off 7-Year-Old Albino Girl’s Hand

Unknown criminals in Kitwe have chopped off and run away with the left hand of a 7 year old albino.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga Charity Katanga has confirmed.

Katanga said the incident happened on Wednesday around midnight in Mutupa Farming area, Chantente Ward across Kafue River in Kitwe.

She explained that the unknown assailants used a machete to chop off the girl’s hand.

“…occurred on 6th November 2019 around 24:00 hours in Mutupa farming area, Chantente Ward, across the Kafue River, Kitwe. In which Joseph Mulenga, 27, a peasant farmer, reported that his daughter aged 7, an albino, grade 1 pupil at Mutupa Community School had her left hand chopped off slightly above the elbow by unknown criminals who forced their way through the window into the the bedroom where the victim was sleeping with the sister. The assailants forcibly dragged the 7-year-old albino outside into the nearby bush,” Katanga said.

“Facts are that the couple whilst asleep in their main bedroom around 24:00 hours, heard their children who were sleeping in the other bedroom screaming for help, and when they woke up to check their children, they saw a man jumping through the window while carrying their albino daughter and when they rushed outside to follow they saw three unknown male persons armed with a machete running towards the nearby bush with their 7-year old albino daughter.”

The criminals chopped off the girl’s hand when the parents screamed for help.

The victim was rushed to riverside police station were the matter was reported and police officers rushed her to Kitwe teaching hospital where she is admitted awaiting to undergo a surgery.

Katanga said an inquiry file has since been opened and a manhunt for the assailants launched.