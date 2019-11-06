Driver Of Solwezi Bus That Killed 5 Was Unlicensed, Says RTSA

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has revealed that the driver of the Solwezi bus that killed five SDA choir members and left 15 injured on October 27 was unlicensed.

RTSA has stated that the accident could have been avoided had the owner of the bus and the driver paid particular attention to road safety.

“Accident investigations into the cause of the crash have revealed that the accident involving a Toyota Regius Minibus, registration number ATB 4185ZM was caused by failure to adhere to recommended speed limit as the vehicle is believed to have been moving at excessive speed. Further, it was established that the driver was not licenced to drive a public service vehicle. The bus was overloaded by seven (07) passengers and was using retreaded tyres at the rear left,” RTSA public relations manager Frederick Mubanga has stated.

“RTSA is of the view that the owner of the bus, Mr. Martin Mutale, acted irresponsibly by permitting an unlicenced driver to drive the vehicle, thereby exposing the travelling public to danger, resulting in five people losing their lives and others being injured as indicated above.”

In a letter dated October 30, 2019, RTSA acting Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Gladwell Banda requested the operator, Mr. Mutale of Solwezi, to show cause within seven (7) days why the Road Service Licence should not be suspended or revoked for failure to comply with conditions subject to which it was granted.

“The Acting Director is invoking powers under section 108 of the Act to either suspend or revoke the road service licence as it is considered in view of the Agency that the operator did not give due regard to the safety of other road users and the Agency has a responsibility of ensuring the safety of the travelling public,” stated Mubanga.

“Section 108 (16) of the road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 states that ‘A road service licence may be revoked or suspended in whole or in part or its terms or conditions may be varied by the Director on the ground that any condition subject to which the licence or a variation was granted has not been complied with’.

Subsequently, the RTSA, in collaboration with the Zambia Police, will ensure the prosecution of the driver, Mr. Geoffrey Kyalande, on five counts of causing death by dangerous driving, among other charges.”