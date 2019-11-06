Gang Related Attacks Force Nkana Water To Suspend Works On Collapsed Sewer Lines

Company Public Relations Manager Bivan Saluseki has disclosed that the water utility workers, alongside contractors engaged, have suffered harassment and attacks from suspected gang youths running car washes along the said road.

Saluseki said the workers have been working under hostile environment due to attacks in Buchi as the suspected gangs continue to puncture water pipes, break prepaid water meters as well as sewer lines.

He stated that Nkana Water and Sewerage Company is finding it difficult to undertake works in such areas, where one person ended up being shot dead in 2018.