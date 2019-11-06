KCM Successfully Controls Water At 1040 Level After Power Outage

Konkola Copper Mines has successfully controlled water levels at 1040 level after a power outage caused flooding.

A statement from the mine has indicated that water control measures were implemented and the mine is operating optimally.

“Konkola mine exprienced a failure on a breaker at the 1.1b Substation at 15:25 which took out the main 1040 level pump chamber.

The failed breaker was isolated and water control measures were instituted. Power was restored to the Pump station at 1040 level and our normal pumping was restored from 18:30 hrs until 21:08 when the last Pump was put on line,” the mine stated. “Due to the outage, some water accumulated in the drain drive and this needed extra pumps to be brought in. The mine has sufficient pumping capacity and the electrical team worked in the day to make extra power to put in more pumps. The status of the mine is such that in the Central mining area, everything is normal as well as in the North.”

The mine stated that there was an accumulation of water in the deeps where pumping is currently happening.

“Two penstock valves are fully open and the third penstock is half open. The water tight door is closed and the Shaft is dry and safe,” stated the mine. “The Pump chambers are operating optimally and the plan is to pump more from 1040 directly to surface when extra power is given to the teams underground from surface. The team is in control of the situation.”