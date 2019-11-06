It’s Nevers For MMD Presidency, Court Rules

Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa has declared Nevers Mumba the dully elected President of the opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy.

Two factions of the MMD had emerged between Mutati and Mumba both claiming to be the legitimate head of the former ruling party.

Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa passed judgment on the matter that was taken to court by Dr Mumba after an MMD convention that elected Mutati as party president.

Mumba challenged the legality of the convention saying it was against the provisions of the MMD constitution.

In her ruling, Judge Nawa ruled that Mumba is the duly elected and legitimate leader of the MMD.