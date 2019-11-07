4 Zim Men Nabbed In Kitwe For Stealing K30,000

Police have arrested four Zimbabweans for allegedly stealing K30,000 at Eco filling station near Buchi Township in Kitwe.

The alleged theft happened on Tuesday when the four suspected criminals broke into an unregistered Mark X vehicle belonging to Abuit Daka and went away with the stated amount using a Toyota Corolla.

However, Daka sought permission from Eco Filling Station to review the CCTV camera where he managed to get the number plate of the motor vehicle of the suspected criminals in the same footage.

Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has confirmed the theft.

She said Daka, while driving around with his colleagues around 15:00 hours, spotted the motor vehicle, a Toyota Corolla registration number ACX 4755, alleged to have been used by the suspected criminals near ZNBC in Parklands area.

Katanga said the victim then gave chase to the criminals until they were cornered in Buchi with the help of police.

She has identified the four as Jameson Sibanda, of Phase 4 Upper Range Mall, Bulawayo Zimbabwe, Sikangele Masuku of Ndola Lodge, aged 35, Lovemore Tendai Chitske, 36, of 1828, Lobengula, Zimbabwe and Ophias Ndebele, 51, of 1336, Garden House, Lusaka, all Zimbabweans.

She said the four are currently in Police custody and that K4, 000 was recovered from the suspects who are scheduled to appear in Court soon.