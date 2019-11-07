Mushili Water Reservoir Project Advances

The construction of a new water reservoir in Mushili Township and laying of new water network pipes in both Mushili and Jacaranda Villa townships in Ndola have reached an advanced stage, Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda has disclosed.

The reservoir and water network connection is costing government $3.8 million, while the water network connection in Jacaranda Villa is costing $2 million, bringing the total project cost to $5.8 million for the two townships.

Over 100,000 residents will soon benefit from regular supply of fresh and clean water after the completion of the project.

Speaking when he inspected the works in the company of engineers from Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company, Dr Chanda said construction works that started only three (3) weeks ago have recorded tremendous progress.

He said the water reservoir tank, which is being constructed on top of the Mushili Hills, will have a storage capacity of 5,400 Cubic Metres, more than enough water to supply the entire Mushili Township.

“I also inspected the new water network pipes which have already been laid in both Mushili and Jacaranda Villa townships, and just awaiting fittings and connectors by January 2020 so that water is connected to people’s houses. So far, 27 kilometres of new water pipes have been laid in Jacaranda Villa and 19 kilometres out of the total 41 kilometres have so far been laid in Mushili Township. I’m also lobbying for a new water network in Ndeke Extension, Kaloko, Katondo/Munkulungwe and Itawa extension,” said Dr Chanda.