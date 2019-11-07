Government has announced that there will be no mining that will take place in the lower Zambezi.
During a joint press briefing hosted by Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela, the trio re-emphasized President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to fight climate change and noted that there will be no mining allowed in the Lower Zambezi.
The two line ministers – tourism and mines – further revealed that there has been no report by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency to allow the activity, therefore the government will not allow any mining in the Lower Zambezi.
One Response to “No Mining To Take Place In Lower Zambezi, Says Govt”
margie
Thanx for listening to the people’s concern.Climate change is real so activities like this don’t have to be allowed if we are trying to fight climate change