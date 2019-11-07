No Mining To Take Place In Lower Zambezi, Says Govt

Government has announced that there will be no mining that will take place in the lower Zambezi.

During a joint press briefing hosted by Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela, the trio re-emphasized President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to fight climate change and noted that there will be no mining allowed in the Lower Zambezi.

The two line ministers – tourism and mines – further revealed that there has been no report by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency to allow the activity, therefore the government will not allow any mining in the Lower Zambezi.