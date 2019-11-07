Police Arrest Headman In Chasefu For Defiling Grand Daughter

Police in Chasefu district have arrested a 75-year-old village headman for allegedly defiling his six-year-old grand daughter.

Eastern Province Deputy Police commissioner Geoffrey Kunda, who

confirmed the incident, named the suspect as Edwin Phiri of Kadulandewo

village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area.

Kunda disclosed that the incident occurred on October 14, 2019 when

headman Kadulandewo is alleged to have dragged the minor of the same

village into his house and had carnal knowledge of her.

He said the parents to the girl suspect that Phiri had on several

occasions had carnal knowledge of the girl without the victim

reporting him as she was most of the times found at his house.

According ZANIS, a medical report signed by Chasefu district health

director Dr. Muyinda Musamba at Kanyanga health facility shows that

the minor had some bruises on her private parts and that her hymen, a

membrane covering the vagina, was not intact indicating that there

was evidence of sexual intercourse.

The headman has since been charged and will appear in court soon.