Police in Chasefu district have arrested a 75-year-old village headman for allegedly defiling his six-year-old grand daughter.
Eastern Province Deputy Police commissioner Geoffrey Kunda, who
confirmed the incident, named the suspect as Edwin Phiri of Kadulandewo
village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area.
Kunda disclosed that the incident occurred on October 14, 2019 when
headman Kadulandewo is alleged to have dragged the minor of the same
village into his house and had carnal knowledge of her.
He said the parents to the girl suspect that Phiri had on several
occasions had carnal knowledge of the girl without the victim
reporting him as she was most of the times found at his house.
According ZANIS, a medical report signed by Chasefu district health
director Dr. Muyinda Musamba at Kanyanga health facility shows that
the minor had some bruises on her private parts and that her hymen, a
membrane covering the vagina, was not intact indicating that there
was evidence of sexual intercourse.
The headman has since been charged and will appear in court soon.
One Response to “Police Arrest Headman In Chasefu For Defiling Grand Daughter”
