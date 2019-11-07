U-23 Beat Egyptian Side in Friendly Match

The Zambia Under-23 National Team eased past Egyptian Club El Nasr 4-2 in a practice match played at El Nasr Sports Club.

A Kings Kangwa brace and a goal apiece from Emmanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya gave Beston Chambeshi’s charges a 4-2 win as they warmed up for the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 in Cairo.

Zambia got its opener through Banda who benefitted from a Kebson Kamanga assist with Kangwa doubling the lead a few minutes later.

The Bola-Na-Lesa boys raced into a 3-0 lead when Chilufya tucked away his effort before the home team pulled one back from the spot after Benson Chali tripped Adel Mohammed. Hazim converted the spot-kick.

A Patrick Chooma touch was not enough to prevent the spot-kick from counting but Zambia added their tally through a Kangwa thunderbolt that had even the opposition on their feet in acclamation.

The home side pulled another goal back through a Youssef Mahdi strike from outside the box to end the match at 4-2.

Chambeshi shuffled his players around as he worked around possible formations and partnerships.

Zambia is in Group B alongside South Africa, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

The Bola-Na-Lesa boys will open their account on Saturday with a tie against South Africa at the Al Salaam Stadium.

(Source: FAZ Media)