3 Mazabuka Men Nabbed For Raping Girl

Police in Mazabuka have arrested three suspects who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl of Chikankata area.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed that the suspects identified as Tryed Ngandu, 22, Vice Munene, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Hangoma Village in Chikankata, were on the run but were apprehended on Monday, a day after allegedly committing the crime and are detained in Police custody.

The incident happened on Sunday around 11:00hrs at Gumba area in Chief Hanjalika’s chiefdom in Mazabuka.

She said the victim, who was in the company of her two brothers aged 19 and 10, went to Gumba area to pick wild fruits commonly known as Masuku when they came across the three suspects who were armed with an iron bar and sticks and threatened to kill anyone who was going to shout.

She said the three suspects tied the two brothers of the victim using fiber before raping their sister in their presence and later freed them with a warning of killing them if they revealed what transpired.

The suspects are in police custody charged with rape and yet to appear in court.

………………..

Rains Leave Solwezi Residents With Complaints Over Muddy Roads

Zambia has in the recent past been experiencing load shedding which has come as a result of low water levels at the Kariba North Bank.

In most areas, people have been praying for rains which appear to have delayed to help fill up the man-made dam.

However, that is not the case for the people of Solwezi who had experienced a heavy downpour that has now left Township roads muddy.

With most roads still in gravel form, some residents in the township are now complaining with the coming in of rains.

Kelvin Nkolomba is a Civic leader serving as Independent Councillor for Chovwe Ward and is disappointed that no proper planning was put in place to improve on Township roads.

“It was raining today in Solwezi, now look at the township roads connecting the compounds from central business district; it’s already a mess. Instead of people appreciating the rains, they feel it has disturbed their movements because of mud and sitting waters,” Nkolomba said.

He has wondered when the 21km township road project flagged off by the President in 2015 would be actualized.

“Why don’t we plan before the onset of the rains? You can’t go in Solwezi main market if you are coming from the main station for fear of being humiliated by the mud resulting from the rains. Ours is not politicking but merely bringing out reality and facts on the ground,” said Nkolomba.