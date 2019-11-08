Chongwe Police Arrest Driver For Ferrying Stolen Carcass

Police in Chongwe have arrested the driver of the Canter registration number ABK 977 used to ferry carcass of seven stolen livestock in Lobolola and Kolomwe villages in Manyika ward.

The suspect is reported to have surrendered himself to Chelstone Police Station alleging that the vehicle had been stolen by unknown people.

He is currently in police custody at Chongwe police station.

Details are that Police officers intercepted a truck ferrying carcass of seven animals belonging to different owners that were stolen and slaughtered by thieves at around 01:00 hrs on November 5, 2019.

Residents, of Chongwe especially in Manyika and Lwimba wards, claim that they have lost over 100 animals in the last two years.