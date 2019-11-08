Health Minister Launches Polio Vaccination Exercise

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has launched a polio vaccination exercise in Chiengi district with a target of reaching over 8,000 children who are five years and below.

Dr. Chilufya kicked off the exercise in Pilias village on the banks of Lake Mweru where a polio case was recorded recently.

The minister said 954,000 dosses have been received for the exercise targeting four districts in the province in the first phase.

Dr. Chilufya thanked the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for their quick intervention and support to government.

He said President Edgar Lungu wants all children vaccinated and has appealed to traditional leadership, schools and the church to help in the sensitization of parents.

The minister said Zambia last recorded Polio in 1995 and the disease was curbed through effective measures by government.

And WHO country representative Nathan Bakyaita said the UN agency wants to ensure that the polio outbreak is curbed within the shortest time possible.

And Chief Puta of the Bwile people thanked government for the quick response to the polio outbreak and promised to help with sensitization.

Chief Puta, through his representative sub chief Twaileta, advised parents in the chiefdom to take their children for vaccinated.