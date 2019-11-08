Kampyongo Mourns Zambian AU Diplomat

Zambia has been robbed of a patriot and dedicated employee, says Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo during the memorial service for Zambian diplomat Linda Siamanjime who died on November 3, 2019 in Addis Ababa.

Mr Kampyongo has said Siamanjime saved SADC diligently before taking up her new post at the African Union as a Political Analyst, a position she held until her death.

He has said that it was government’s desire to have its citizens work and prosper in multilateral organizations.

And African Union Deputy Chairperson Thomas Quartey Kwesi said the African Union has been robbed of a dedicated and diligent worker.

He said Siamanjime’s death had come at the time when the mediation unit she worked for was laying a foundation for peace efforts in Africa.

Meanwhile, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui said Siamanjime’s credentials were unmatched as see was selected to take up the position of Political Analyst and Expert for the Mediation Unit after a competitive selection process.

And her spouse, Ramokate, who spoke through his sister, thanked the African Union and the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia for their assistance during this period.

Others that spoke at the memorial service were the Association of Zambians in Ethiopia, the African Union Staff Association and the Embassy of Botswana in Ethiopia.

Siamanjime’s body is expected to be repatriated to Botswana where burial will take place.

This is contained in a press statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa, Inutu Mwanza.