Kampyongo Says Zambia Will Consult Widely On Migration Treaties

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says Zambia will consult widely on protocols and treaties that have a capacity to undermine the country’s security and sovereignty.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ministerial Session for the 3rd Specialised Technical Committie Meeting on Migration, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons that is considering the Protocol on the Free movement of people in Africa, the Minister said Zambia stands by the SADC position that threats to security and sovereignty of any country should be considered when signing such protocals.

He said issues related to migration affect Zambia directly as it was landlocked and mechanisms, especially those on security, have to be guaranteed before such a protocol could be signed.

Kampyongo also said the meeting was important as it would deliberate on issues relating to refugees and internally displaced people who, in many instances, are not included in many countries’ development agendas.

The Minister further said Zambia had come up with mechanisms that included integration of refugees and the country had been recognised for the role played in sheltering refugees who escaped wars.

Meanwhile, Zambia has been elected as deputy Chair for the Bureau of the Specialised Technical Committee on Migration, Refugees and Internally Displaced people for a period of two years.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Inutu Mupango Mwanza, the First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.