Miles Sampa Launches Lusaka City 100 for 1 Million Trees DIY Challenge

Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa has launched the Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) challenge to plant a million trees in Lusaka to replace trees cut for road expansion.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Sampa said the initiative was meant to mitigate the impact of climate change.

“Today, I launch this Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) to plant 1 Million Trees in Lusaka City to replace trees cut for road expansions and aswell as mitigate Climate change effects. I start today and just planted 10 Acacia trees on the middle highland of Lumbumba road. Acacia is ideal because it has a tap root (head downwards) and hence will not crack the road some day. It is semi drought resistant and needs minimal water to grow. For those who cross the road away from pedestrian zebra markings, Acacia tree will grow thorny branches to deter them,” Mr Sampa stated.

“I trust that we can hit the 100 target challenge before end of this year. My challenge to All residents, corporates, institutions and organisations to plant 100 trees in the Greater City of Lusaka at their own time and convenience. I have chosen Acacia for my 100 but you are at liberty to pick any dry deciduous tree variate of your choice. Together, WE should and WE will hit the 1 Million milestone some point sooner.”

He stated that after a quick inspection and audit, he would be giving a personalised trophy from his office to all those that would alert him when they hit the 100 trees mark.

“So let’s do this. Let’s go.

Pyee…,” stated Sampa.