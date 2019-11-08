PF SG dissolves Mwinilunga Committee

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has with immediate effect dissolved the Mwinilunga District Executive Committee in North Western Province.

Mwila said the Committee has been dissolved for failure to campaign for the party’s candidate during the Samuteba ward by-election which the Patriotic Front lost to the UPND on October 10, 2019.

He has since advised the North Western Provincial Executive Committee to inform the structure of the action accordingly.

Mwila has further directed the party provincial authority to appoint an interim committee, which would include some of the officials who participated in the campaigns during the recently held by-election.

Meanwhile, North Western Province Chairman Jackson Kungo has welcomed the decision saying people are elected into positions to serve the party.

Kungo, who campaigned in Mwinilunga where the ruling party lost, has been accused of having lost focus.

Last Week, now former Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary Thom Mushinge alleged that the party lost because Kungo still had ties with UPND officials.