U23 Face SA In AFCON Opener

The Zambia Under-23 National Team begin their Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations journey with a tie against regional rivals South Africa at Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo this evening (Saturday).

Zambia has been holed up in Cairo for a week and have been hard at work plotting to write another chapter in the Bola-Na-Lesa diary.

Coach Beston Chambeshi will be without the trinity of Fashion Sakala, Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu whose clubs have held on to them until the FIFA window.

But Chambeshi has enough armoury in the Bola-Na-Lesa squad to get on with the business.

While he has been shuffling his troops in training it is expected that Mangani Banda will start in goal with the twin towers of Moses Nyondo and skipper Solomon Sakala marshalling the central defence.

Completing the backline will be Prosper Chiluya and Shemmy Mayembe.

In the engine room Chambeshi could opt for the combative Field Kandela along Ngosa Sunzu or opt for the more mobile Emmanuel Banda.

Upfront the onus may lie on the inimitable Edward Chilufya and Kings Kangwa while Biston Banda and Lameck Banda could be deployed on the flanks.

Chambeshi will not be without options should he want to tinker with his set up with Harrison Chisala a possible potent option in attack while at the back he could still summon Kebson Kamanga and Benson Chali.

But South Africa will not be a pushover having also grown its team from the under-20 side under then coach Thabo Senong who has now trekked to Lesotho to drill that country’s senior team.

The Tercius Malepe skippered South Africa is equally motivated to give their fans a strong start.

Kickoff is at 20:00 hours at Al Salaam Stadium.

In the other Group B match Nigeria take on Ivory Coast in the 17:00 hours kickoff at the same match venue.

Group A opened the tournament with Egypt edging Mali 1-0 while Ghana and Cameroon settled for a 1-1 draw.

Top two teams from each group qualify to the semi-finals with the top three teams at the tournament qualifying to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

(Source: FAZ Media)