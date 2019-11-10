76-Year-Old Manyinga Woman Commits Suicide

A 76-year-old woman of Manyinga District in North Western Province has allegedly committed suicide for reasons yet to be established.

Nursy Sangambo is reported to have gone missing on 30th October, 2019.

However, her body which was in a decomposed state was found in the Bush just near home by her grand children who had gone to fetch firewood.

Manyinga District Commissioner Musangu Chinyama has confirmed the incident, stating that the body was found with a rope tied on her neck while the other piece was on the tree suspected to have been used.

Chinyama said the body was found in the nearby bush opposite Loloma airstrip along Samafunda -Chiteve road.

Relatives to the deceased managed to identify her through the clothes she wore.

He said the circumstances in which the body was found made it appear she has committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree.

Chinyama later stated that family members confirmed to him that the deceased had been suffering from mental illness.

The deceased has since been buried.