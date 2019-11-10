Illegal gold miner shot by police in Mwinilunga

An illegal gold miner has died after being shot by Police in Mwinilunga District of North Western Province.

This follows a riotous behaviour by some Community Members who wanted to force their way into Kasenseli Gold Mine.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila who confirmed the incident said five police have been left with injuries after being stoned by the unruly community members.

Namachila said police shot one person only identified as B. Makumba who was allegedly armed and believed to be from Kitwe.

He said the person died on the way to Solwezi General Hospital where he had been referred to after he suffered a bullet wound.

“First hand information in a riotous behaviour. Police officers based at Kasenseli gold mine ran battles with villagers and in the process, 5 police officers namely Deputy Inspector Nzala, Sargent Katooka, Mbewe, Constable Msimuko and Mwanza got injured and one unknown villager was shot at and he has sustained a bullet wound on the right leg. The injured villager was rushed to Mwinilunga hospital for treatment,” he stated.

Namachila stated that the incident happened yesterday between 11:30 hours and 13:

00 hours as the villagers were trying to force their way into the mine to do some elligal mining.

“The situation is now calm, reinforcement officers from Kamfinsa will be arriving on site in the night,” he added.

Namachila has since urged locals to stay in doors and calm to allow police face any unruly lawbreaker who will dare the police.

“We are calling on every law abiding citizen who sees any armed person to report such to the police for decisive action until Kasenseli village, gold site and all surrounding areas are secured,” Namachila added.

He has, however, regretted the death of the person who was armed, adding that police do not want to lose any more life and appealed to the community to help with any information leading to the recovery of the firearm.