Copper Queens Face Kenya in Olympic Qualifier

The Copper Queens’ march to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be in focus again today (Monday) as they host the Harambee Starlets of Kenya in the return leg of the Olympic qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium.

Bruce Mwape’s lasses recorded a significant 2-2 away draw in Nairobi and will be looking to finish off the job on home soil.

The Copper Queens have set themselves up as one of the emerging giants on the African continent and will be looking to add another chapter to their unfolding fairy tale run.

Mwape and his technical bench have the luxury of all the players summoned for duty being available with the fearless Misozi ‘CR7’ Zulu expected to lead the team before an expectant home fan base alongside the supremely talented Barbara Banda whose Spanish experience adds to the credentials of the Copper Queens set up.

In goal the team will lay its faith in the steady Hazel Nali with Anita Mulenga and Lushomo Mwemba expected to provide cover in central defence while Martha Tembo and Margaret Belemu will be in command on the left and right back slots respectively.

The hard-man responsibilities will fall on Rhodah Chileshe with Mary Mwakapila teaming up with her to provide creativity to the set up.

Completing the attack will be the fantastic four comprising Misozi, Barbara, Rachael Kundananji and the ‘amazing’ Grace Chanda.

However, Kenya will be expected to fight for their lives knowing too well that only a win or an identical scoring draw that could lead to spot-kicks will resuscitate their dreams of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kickoff is at 15:00 at Nkoloma Stadium with charges pegged at K50 VIP while open wing tickets are fetching a K10 fee.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the final round where either Cameroon or Ivory Coast await with the winner qualifying to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games while the loser will have one more shot in a play-off with Chile.

Full Fixtures

First Leg

08.11.2019 Nairobi Kenya 2-2 Zambia

09.11.2019 Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire 0-0 Cameroon

Second Leg

11.11.2019 Lusaka Zambia vs Kenya

12.11.2019 Yaounde Cameroon vs Cote d’Ivoire

(Source: FAZ Media)