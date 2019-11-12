Chiteme Gets Humiliated By Youths In Nkana

Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme was over the weekend humiliated by youths in his Constituency who went to an extent of rejecting his K10,000 Empowerment initiative.

The group of youths who attended Chiteme’s meetings humiliated him in front of ZNBC cameras, accusing him of having neglected people that made him win elections.

They complained that most youths have remained jobless because he has abandoned them.

“Look, when you came into this party, very few people accepted you but some us gave you support until you won, now today you are preoccupied with works in Lusaka. As an individual, I am managing to put food on the table for my family but look at these young people! They are suffering and you are there doing nothing about it,” one of the angry youths said.

Chiteme was left shocked as some youths decided to walk out on him when he presented a K10,000 to them as an Empowerment initiative.

“Where are we going to take the K 10,000? Some of us are already making that kind of money, money is not everything,” another youth was heard saying.

Meanwhile, Chiteme has complained to his close friends that his enemies are at work and trying to bring him down.