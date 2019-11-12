Leadership Isn’t About The Next Election, Says President Lungu

Leadership is not about the next election but the next generation, President Edgar Lungu has said.
In a posting on his Facebook page this morning, President Lungu said his desire is to ensure Zambians begin to strive for a better cause.
“With some debate, some writers have attributed the British Statesman Winston Churchill to the following words: ‘What is the use of living, if it be not to strive for noble causes and to make this muddled world a better place for those who will live in it after we are gone?’
It occurred to me that the task for each one of us is to find a cause – not for self gratification or glory – but for national good, even after we are gone. It is this realization that has formented my belief in what I said on 18th September 2015 that: ‘At the stroke of midnight on 24th October, 2064, Zambia should awaken to one undeniable truth and reality: that ours was a generation of achievers, a generation of men and women who, propelled by the energy of patriotism, changed this country forever’,” President Lungu stated.
He stated that his focus was to prepare for the next generation.
“In view of the above, the best anecdote to describe my world view is that of someone driving a motor vehicle and looking behind through his or her rear view mirror. My focus ahead is about preparing for the next generation. I believe that true leadership is not about expediency and the next election, but the next generation,” President Lungu stated.
“I also believe that true leadership is not self-centred and self-seeking but people-centred and focused on the general good of society vis-à-vis securing a prosperous future for all Zambians through our individual and collective efforts.”
7 Comments
GARY CHULU
You couldn’t have said it better than this Your Excellence. That calls for wisdom and starts with the fear of GOD.
Fonko Fonko
Well said Mr President!
spare me the shit
well said but unfortunately sir you are lieing, which generation are u preparing for? what have you done for the next generation? if this generation is starving what hope is there for the next generation? out of hope we got u to plot one with a view that u wil better our lives now dat hope has died, do sumthing sir its not too late
Fucked up
What have you done in this years you have serving as a president, totally nothing see how people are suffering you are the only one who have enjoyed, you are saying that climate change it the cause of hunger and shortage of power but yesterday it was your birthday and we were having power the whole day, you are the selfish parent.
Nzika zokuzidwa
sir thz iz nt the only year to exprnce climate charges No,
But u do thngs for the benefit of ur selfz,Be careful!!
Kicks
It is very easy to do that, but with your calibre, its just hallucinating like one suffering from chronicle malaria. You know that we gave you that mandate but the way you have strayed out of it, is very disappointing. Fighting and killing the oposition suporters is what you call patriotism in you reign? switch on mr president and learn to protect all citizens regardless of who they are. Do you mean that we should suffer for the next generation while you are enjoying with you ministers? No.
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Good afternoon Mr. President? In as much as you have spoken your mind, your words Sir could have concured by the Leadership of the Late President Levy P. Mwanawasa not you your Excellency. Your Leadership Sir has made many Zambians Struggle and become more poorer than they were. There is nothing we can point at when your tenure of office finishes apart from road infrastructure and housing units doted across the nation nothing else. Thanks