Leadership Isn’t About The Next Election, Says President Lungu

Leadership is not about the next election but the next generation, President Edgar Lungu has said.

In a posting on his Facebook page this morning, President Lungu said his desire is to ensure Zambians begin to strive for a better cause.

“With some debate, some writers have attributed the British Statesman Winston Churchill to the following words: ‘What is the use of living, if it be not to strive for noble causes and to make this muddled world a better place for those who will live in it after we are gone?’

It occurred to me that the task for each one of us is to find a cause – not for self gratification or glory – but for national good, even after we are gone. It is this realization that has formented my belief in what I said on 18th September 2015 that: ‘At the stroke of midnight on 24th October, 2064, Zambia should awaken to one undeniable truth and reality: that ours was a generation of achievers, a generation of men and women who, propelled by the energy of patriotism, changed this country forever’,” President Lungu stated.

He stated that his focus was to prepare for the next generation.

“In view of the above, the best anecdote to describe my world view is that of someone driving a motor vehicle and looking behind through his or her rear view mirror. My focus ahead is about preparing for the next generation. I believe that true leadership is not about expediency and the next election, but the next generation,” President Lungu stated.

“I also believe that true leadership is not self-centred and self-seeking but people-centred and focused on the general good of society vis-à-vis securing a prosperous future for all Zambians through our individual and collective efforts.”