U23 Olympic Dream Faces Nigeria Hurdle

The Zambia Under-23 National Team Olympic dream faces its sternest test this evening (Tuesday) as the Bola-Na-Lesa boys take on Nigeria in their second Group B tie at Al Salam Stadium.

Zambia drew 0-0 with South Africa on match day one while Nigeria lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast.

Both sides suffered the absence of key players in the opening match and will be at full strength today heightening expectations among fans.

Beston Chambeshi has welcomed the trinity of Fashion Sakala, Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka to his set up and will be expected to throw them in the deep end of the pool this evening.

In goal Mangani Banda is expected to take up his place with a familiar back four comprising Solomon Sakala, Moses Nyondo, Shemmy Mayembe and Prosper Chiluya.

In the midfield Ngosa Sunzu whose standout performance in the opening match sets him as a sure choice will be the anchor-man with either Field Kandela or Emmanuel Banda partnering him.

The imperious Mwepu will be expected to be deployed in an advanced role that may have Daka and Kings Kangwa at the tip while Edward Chilufya and Biston Banda may take up the wings.

Beston Chambeshi’s side should by wary of the threat posed by Nigeria skipper Azubuike Okechukwu and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Awoniyi is on the books of FSV Mainz 05 while Okechukwu plies his trade in Turkey.

With all the players in Chambeshi’s Bola-Na-Lesa boys set-up in his lads will be oiled enough to believe in their invincibility against any opposition.

Ivory Coast leads Group B on three points while Zambia and South Africa are in joint second with a point apiece with the Olympic Eagles stuck at the foot of the table with naught points.

In the games played on Monday, hosts Egypt maintained their command of Group A with two wins in as many games after edging out Ghana 3-2 in a thrilling encounter while Mali suffered their second defeat after losing 1-0 to Cameroon.

Kickoff is at 20:00 (CAT).

(Credit: FAZ)