Buffalo Kills Pregnant Woman In Chama

A wounded buffalo has killed a 39-year-old pregnant woman while on her way to a local clinic for a maternity check-up in Chama district of Muchinga Province.

The woman was in the company of another person when they encountered the caffer – a subspecies, and the largest one found in Southern and East Africa – on a bush path leading to the clinic. Unable to outrun the animal, Alice Msimuko’s stomach was ripped open by the buffalo’s horns, removing her eight-month, unborn child from the womb.

Provincial Police Commissioner Joel Njase said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened on Sunday around 09:00 hours.

“What happened is that the woman was going to Chifunda clinic for a maternity check up, using a bush path, with a friend, when a buffalo came out of the bush. The woman was eight months pregnant…she failed to run away, the friend managed to run away and so she was attacked and killed, The buffalo removed the baby from her stomach, itwas a girl and it also died,” Njase said.

The buffalo was nowhere to be seen when the body of the woman and unborn child were collected from the scene of the attack.

