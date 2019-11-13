Police Arrest 20 Over Gold Mining

POLICE in Mwinilunga district have apprehended 20 people in connection with the riotous behaviour that led to the death of one person at Kasenseli Gold Mine last weekend.

North Western Province Commissioner Hudson Namachila has further indicated that $23,550 had been stolen while equipment worth K 120,000 was looted.

He said the community resisted being kept away from Kasenseli gold mine and wanted to force their way in resulting in one person being shot in the leg.

Namachila said Devin Makumba sustained a bullet wound and died along the way to Solwezi General Hospital were he was being rushed for medical treatment.

The police chief stated that community members later set camp at Kabanda area in the bush just near the mine.

He stated that calm has since returned to the area, adding that police are still keeping vigil.