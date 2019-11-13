- Home
- Speaker Suspends Nkombo For 10 Days
Mazabuka UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo has been suspended from parliament for 10 days by Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini.
The decision was made after Mr Nkombo was found to have exhibited gross misconduct against deputy speaker Catherine Namugala on September 19, 2019.
The Government chief whip Brian Mundubile had written a complainant letter saying Mr Nkombo had disrespected Ms Namugala, but the opposition MP denied.
6 Comments
Bwalya mwaume
The problem is Mr nkombo is too talkative.you are there for the people not just making noise.
George
Very true. Nkombo thinks he is the think tank of Zambia. Too boastful and too talkative. He represents for himself and not his people who put there. He has over stayed in parliament and thinks he knows everything. He talks a lot of nonsense most of times in parliament, opposing everything even developmental ideas here in kalomo. We the people of kalomo are in problems here all because of him. Next time suspend him for 6 months please mr speaker. These upnd chaps are too full of them selves.
Mbangu Chikuma
I thought Hon Garry Nkombo is an MP for Mazabuka and not Kalomo
Eunious
Liar, are sure you’re from Kalomo?
Gangsta Grabs
The seeker
This type of reporting, failing to give out details pertaining to the real reasons why Mr Nkombo has been suspended is outrageous