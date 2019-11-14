Govt Pays $27m To Eskom For Power Imports

The Zambian government has paid US$27 million to South Africa’s ESKOM to start the importation of 300 megawatts of power for a month.

Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ngandu told journalists at State House this morning that he will engage Zesco to find out when the imports could start after payment has been made.

“We have met the obligation of importing power from ESKOM in South Africa. We have paid for one month for us to import 300MW from ESKOM. I will have to talk to Zesco to see when the imports will start, but we have the resources,” Dr Ng’andu said.

He said the only challenge now was stabilisation of power supply with Maamba Collieries Limited.

Dr. Ng’andu narrated that one machine at Maamba Collieries that generates about 150MW of power is not operational.

He also disclosed that the government would today make payment to Maamba Collieries Limited for the money it owes.