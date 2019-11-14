HH Should Write President Lungu If He’s Serious About Meeting, Says Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says Hakainde Hichilema should have written to the party’s Secretariat if he was serious about dialogue as opposed to inviting the Head of State via the media.

Mr Hichilema on Tuesday requested in a tweet that President Edgar Lungu avails himself for dialogue with him at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka next week.

Mr Hichilema tweeted morning that: “we must do everything in our power to ensure we put an end to political violence and other ills affecting our nation. I hereby request @EdgarCLungu to come to the table and dialogue for the benefit of our country. I propose next week at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. #Zambia.”

In another tweet, Hichilema reiterated that Zambians wanted dialogue and that: “we must make it happen!”

“I am not concerned about swallowing my pride in pushing for amicable dialogue with @EdgarCLungu,” Hichilema said.

“It is our hope that he responds so that we can chart a new course that fosters peace and democracy.”

A day before President Lungu’s media interaction at State House last Friday, Hichilema tweeted that he was pleased that the Head of State was meeting the press.

“I call on members of the press to pass on a message for me. Tell him I’m ready for dialogue to foster peace, stability and democracy. Zambia is more important than us. #Zambia,” said Hichilema.

However, chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya responded to the opposition leader’s tweet, saying “you don’t need an emissary…”

“You can cal [sic] on the President any time if you want to push the Zambia agenda. We can only have one Republican President at a time. We await you if you mean what you say,” said Siliya.

Amd Mwila said when he addressed the media on the outcomes of the Central Committee meeting held on Tuesday at the Party’s secretariat that the PF has always been willing to dialogue claiming that Hichilema has always found excuses with conditions.

He indicated that Hichilema cannot summon the Head of State for a meeting through the media.