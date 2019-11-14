IMF Team Arrives For Zambia Staff Visit

A five-man delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commenced its staff visit in Zambia.

And the delegation leader has praised Zambia and described it as a beautiful country.

The delegation, which arrived yesterday, is headed by IMF Mission Chief Dan Gura and includes four other senior IMF officials.

The IMF team is in the country to exchange information on the policies that the Government is undertaking in dealing with fiscal challenges, the public debt, and other macro-economic policy issues aimed at stabilisation and growth of the economy.

Today, the team paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu…at which occasion he took the opportunity to brief them on the macro-economic environment, the power situation, public debt management, and the up-scaled domestic resource mobilisation drive that the Government, through the Zambia Revenue Authority and non-tax revenue collection agencies, has embarked on,” Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta has stated.

“In the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme and the National Budget, the Government has expressed commitment to stabilize the macro-economic environment and achieve sustained economic growth.

Dr NG’ANDU told the visiting Fund team that the Zambian Government had adopted a sequenced and prioritization approach in the implementation of developmental projects to ensure that there is no further debt-induced fiscal stress.”

The minister reiterated the commitment of the government in creating an enabling environment for elevated foreign direct investment and private sector participation in the economy, with special focus on export-oriented investments and green-field alternative energy generation initiatives.

“The Minister said the Government is aware of its responsibility to create suitable conditions for closer future development cooperation with the Fund. He reaffirmed that the Government was taking affirmative action to ensure that substantial progress is recorded,” stated Kandeta.

Dr Ng’andu told the IMF team that Zambia is determined to sail over the tide of recent fiscal slippages to ensure that the nations developmental goals and objectives stipulated in the national budget, the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme and the Seventh National Development Plan, are attained.”

And Gura said Zambia was a beautiful country.

“You have a beautiful country,” he said in his opening remarks.

Dr Gura said during a recent private holiday visit to Zambia’s tourist capital, Livingstone, he was confronted by the beautiful reality of the country’s unique hospitality endowments, centered around the Mighty Victoria Falls, one of the world’s top seven natural wonders.

“You have very welcoming people, your tourism products are unique, you need to explore their viability further in order to optimise your revenue generation prospects from the hospitality industry,” he said.

During the staff visit, the IMF team will have data and information exchange sessions with Central Government, Bank of Zambia, Zambia Revenue Authority and other players in the economy. The team will finalise its tour of duty on 19th November 2019.

Other Zambian officials in attendance at the bilateral meeting were Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary for Economic Management and Finance, Mukuli Chikuba and his counterpart in charge of Budget and Economic Affairs, Dr Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu.