Kamba Rubbishes ‘Claims’ That He Wants Nakacinda Fired

THE Patriotic Front PF in Lusaka has rubbished malicious social media reports that the party has called on President Edgar Lungu to get rid of Raphael Nakacinda as nominated member of parliament, following a High Court judgement last week.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary, Kennedy Kamba says the reports are nothing but a scheme by some disoriented opposition political parties who are desperate to form government at all costs in 2021.

Kamba, in an interview, said the party is guided by principles and therefore, no official can make such misguided calls because they fully understand that nomination and firing of any nominated member of parliament is at the discretion of the President.

“Don’t mind them at all. Those are disgruntled chaps without anything reasonable to do and are just being used by some desperate opposition political party that we know. They are only being used by desperate politicians to make flimsy claims” Kamba said.

This follows an online publication today that the entire Lusaka Province PF led by Kennedy Kamba has called on President Edgar Lungu to immediately withdraw the nomination of Raphael Nakacinda so as to allow him concentrate on his party the MMD.

But Kamba said the report should be dismissed with the contempt deserved because it is misguided, ill intended and issued by some disgruntled individuals without any understanding on the President’s Office.

He said it is up to President Lungu to decide whether to keep Nakacinda or revoke his nomination to Parliament following the High Court judgement which declared Dr Nevers Mumba, duly elected President of the MMD.

“The President has the final authority on Mr. Nakachinda’s fate after losing power to Nevers Mumba. Look, no one and I mean not even myself who is close to the President can tell him what to do because he is the boss, so everyone should respect. Forget about those Koswe reporting falsehood on social media” Kamba said.

He said at no time has he met provincial officials to discuss anything to do with Nakacinda’s decision to appeal the High Court Judgement last week because the party is preoccupied with programs to deliver service and development to the people.

Last week, Lusaka High Court judge, Sharon Newa made a landmark judgment which saw Nevers Mumba declared the legitimate president of the MMD.

Faction leader Felix Mutati has since indicated that he would not appeal the judgment but Nakacinda, the national secretary of the faction, has gone back to court to challenge the same judgment.