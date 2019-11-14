MMD Orders Members To Surrender Party Vehicles

THE opposition MMD, under the leadership of Nevers Mumba, has issued a five day ultimatum to party members holding on to party vehicles to surrender them or face arrest.

Party spokesman Dr Cephas Mukuka says those in Lusaka should surrender the vehicles to the party secretariat in Kabulonga.

Dr Mukuka adds that those outside Lusaka Province should hand them over to the former ruling party’s provincial chairpersons.

“This is for the information of the members of the public that anyone holding on to the MMD vehicles should surrender adding that this exercise will go on for five days from today and failure to which the same shall be reported as stolen to the Police” he explained.