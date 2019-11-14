MUVI TV OWNER IS NEW NAREP PRESIDENT

Muvi Television owner Steven Nyirenda is the new leader of the opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP).
He went unopposed after the other candidate, Mr Maybin Kabwe, withdrew his candidature for the presidency of NAREP at an extra ordinary convention held today.
The vacancy in the office of president in NAREP was necessitated by Elias Chipimo’s resignation a few months ago.
Speaking after being declared new NAREP president, Mr Nyirenda said he will not allow Zambia to be governed by “a foreigner” and has promised to amplify the values of his party so that it can grow.
Mr. Nyirenda also said the Patriotic Front has no vision to develop Zambia’s economy.
He also announced that he had a plan to end the current electricity shortages in the country in eight months, and expressed confidence that NAREP will form the next government in 2021.
8 Comments
Kaka george compound
You are finished my guy politics is a dirty game they will now expose what happened with you and your former girl friend that one who owns komboni radio.
BOLA PANSHI
Let these so called Journalists get on the political Field. Meembe has done it and now this MTV fellow. Next it should be Costa Mwansa nad this of Prime TV.
Mweemba
yeah ….let the falsewood they report over others be done on them too!
MKC
Tell us # Kala George compound. Ati girlfriend?
Mwamba
All the best Mr President
Jungle unchained
Chapwa ba Steve,your business will now go down with what you have started.you maintained your silence very much, but now you will be a loud speaker.anyway finish what you have started good luck.
Chakalifya koswe.
Who is a foreigner? Already you we have seen your idiosy you are not going anywhere you have nothing to offer coz you have started with hate language you cannot even differenciat droughts and good rain patterns president. Lungu does not create rain high profile scientists can’t make rain only our creator. God does Mind you Mr chipimo is a high profile politician so be very careful don’t continue with your foolidhnesd
Impyakusu ichinyo
All too bad chapwa muvi TV baisala