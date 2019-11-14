MUVI TV OWNER IS NEW NAREP PRESIDENT

Muvi Television owner Steven Nyirenda is the new leader of the opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP).

He went unopposed after the other candidate, Mr Maybin Kabwe, withdrew his candidature for the presidency of NAREP at an extra ordinary convention held today.

The vacancy in the office of president in NAREP was necessitated by Elias Chipimo’s resignation a few months ago.

Speaking after being declared new NAREP president, Mr Nyirenda said he will not allow Zambia to be governed by “a foreigner” and has promised to amplify the values of his party so that it can grow.

Mr. Nyirenda also said the Patriotic Front has no vision to develop Zambia’s economy.

He also announced that he had a plan to end the current electricity shortages in the country in eight months, and expressed confidence that NAREP will form the next government in 2021.