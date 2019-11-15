ACC ARRESTS TWO CHIRUNDU COUNCIL REVENUE COLLECTORS FOR THEFT AND FRAUD

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Chirundu has arrested two Revenue Collectors at the Chirundu Town Council for corruption involving theft by public servant and fraudulent accounting.

Kabuswe Mwansa, 30, of Mandenga Village in Chirundu, who was working as a general worker at the time of the offense, has been charged with one count of theft by public servant contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia and one count of Fraudulent False accounting contrary to section 326(b) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Details of the Offence in the first count are that on 21st December 2017 in Chirundu, Lusaka, Mwansa, being a public servant namely a General worker at Chirundu Town Council attached to the accounts department as a cashier stole money in the sum of K 1, 480 property of the Chirundu Town Council a public body. In count two, Mwansa is charged with fraudulent false accounting, and details are that on 21st December 2017, Mwansa made a false entry on a duplicate receipt to the Chirundu Town Council, a matter or transaction that concerns the Chirundu Town Council a public body.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also arrested Clever Habukali, 44, of Mission Area in Chirundu, also a revenue collector at Chirundu Town Council, and charged him with three counts of theft by public servant contrary to section 272 of the penal code cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia and three counts of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326(b) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Details in count one are that Habukali, on 29th January 2018 in Chirundu, being a public servant stole K480 property of the Chirundu Town Council, while in count two, Habukali, on 26th January 2018 in Chirundu, being a public servant stole K480, property of the Chirundu Town Council. In the third Count, details are that he stole another K 480 on 29th January 2019, being property of the Chirundu Town Council.

Habukali has further been charged with three counts of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326(b) of the penal code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In Count one, particulars of the offence are that on 22nd January 2018, in Chirundu, Habukali, being a public servant namely revenue Collector did make a false entry on a duplicate copy of a receipt dated 22nd January 2018 a matter or transaction that concerns Chirundu Town Council a Public Body. In the second count, Habukali, on 26th January 2018, with intent to defraud made a false entry on duplicate copy of a receipt dated 26th January 2018, while in count three, on 29th January 2018, Habukali made another false entry on a duplicate receipt dated 29th January 2018, a matter or transaction which concerns Chirundu Town Council a public body.

Both Mwansa and Habukali have been released on bond and will appear in court on 5th December 2019.