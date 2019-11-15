C/belt PF MPs Told To Explain Govt Policies To Their People

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has asked party members of parliament on the Copperbelt to go back to the people and explain government programmes and policies.

Mwila, who is on the Copperbelt for party mobilization, is expected to hold meetings in Mpongwe and Masaiti districts.

“During his mobilisation engagements, the ruling party CEO will call on all PF members of Parliament to go back to their constituencies and explain government programs, including some of the policies arrived at during the recently held Central Committee meeting. He will call for love and reconciliation among leaders and ordinary members and for loyalty to His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the party,” the program read.

In announcing the outcome of the Central Committee meeting held on Tuesday, 12 November, 2019, Mwila stated that the PF government has put agriculture at the top of its agenda for Economic Diversification and will therefore continue supporting eligible farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

He said timely distribution of inputs across the country is underway with the direct input supply model targeting 60 per cent of the one million eligible beneficiary farmers.

He said the remainder of the 40 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries will be covered under the E-Voucher System.

Mwila also disclosed that the PF Central Committee examined various challenges facing citizens across the country, including the climate change, induced power deficit, drought and high mealie meal prices.