KCM Shuts Acid Plant After Spillage Affects Hundreds

And over 50 Konkola Copper Mines employees have been hospitalized after suffocation from sulphur dioxide.

Meanwhile, several pupils at Nchanga Trust School have been taken to Nchanga South Hospital after been affected by the bad sulphur dioxide discharge.

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency has confirmed the discharge of the sulphur dioxide.

According to sources at the mine, the situation which happened around 02:00 has resulted in more than 50 employees suffocating.

“There was a situation at Konkola Copper Mines during the night shift where 42 employees were taken to Nchanga South hospital around 02:00 hours related to suffocation from sulphur dioxide. The KCM employees and contractors are still in the hospital wards,” the source said.

Nchanga Trust School has also been affected together with the surrounding community.

“Bad sulphur dioxide discharge from the mines has badly affected pupils at Nchanga Trust School. The school management has started taking pupils to Nchanga South Hospital. You know Nchanga Trust is a Konkola Copper Mines run school. So we are yet to wait what will happen next and the report,” the source said.

KCM Corporate Manager Eugene Chungu was unavailable for comment at press time.

Meanwhile, ZEMA Corporate Affairs Manager Irene Lungu Chipili has confirmed.

“The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) would like to inform members of the general public that there was an incidence recorded last night, 14th November, 2019 at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Nchanga Mine involving an abnormal discharge of Sulphur Dioxide from the Sulphur Burner component of the Acid Plant. This unfortunate incidenct resulted in a number of people living in the surrounding areas of the plant being affected by the emissions. Preliminary information made available by KCM indicates that some people have been hospitalized,” Chipili said.

“As an immediate action, the Acid Plant has been shutdown to facilitate investigations into the circumstances regarding this discharge and ZEMA has since dispatched Inspectors to Chingola to carry out detailed investigations into this incident. Further regulatory action will be undertaken in line with provisions of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011 (“EMA).”