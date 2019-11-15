Zambia U23 Take on Ivory Coast in Final Group Game

The Zambia Under-23 National Team this evening (Friday) face Ivory Coast in a must win Group B encounter to have a chance of qualifying to the semifinals of the on-going Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Zambia drew the first match 0-0 with South Africa before losing 3-1 to Nigeria and need to win today to enhance their chances of qualification.

Coach Beston Chambeshi and his technical bench have been hard at work plotting the fall of the Ivorians who equally need a win to guarantee qualification to the next round.

Chambeshi is expected to ring some changes in the wake of a muddled performance against Nigeria.

There could be change in the shot-stopper position with South Africa based Bradley Mweene expected to step up while skipper Solomon Sakala and Moses Nyondo will be the men to marshal the command post at the heart of defence with Prosper Chiluya and Shemmy Mayembe in the left and right back positions respectively.

Chambeshi could tinker with his set up in the middle of the park with Ngosa Sunzu expected to be joined by Field Kandela while Harison ‘Lewa’ Chisala and the majestic Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu will be expected to conjure a way past the West Africans with the ever reliable Patson Daka and jet-heeled Lameck Banda completing the set up.

The technical bench could also opt to throw in Kings Kangwa or Edward Chilufya depending on their preferred set up.

Zambia will need to be clinical to get past Ivory Coast goalkeeper Eliezer Ira Tape.

South Africa and Nigeria will be in action at the same time in fixtures that will decide the final Group B teams that will qualify to the semifinals.

Kickoff is at 20:00 hours.

