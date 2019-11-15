ZNS Officers Shoot Another Suspected Mealile Meal Smuggler In Ndola

Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers in Ndola have shot dead a man suspected of smuggling mealiemeal to the DRC.

This comes barely a month after ZNS officers shot dead Stephen Banda, a resident of Kawama, for alleged smuggling of mealie meal.

Chifubu PF Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has condemned the acts of shooting residents.

He said it is uncalled for that the ZNS officers can use excessive force on innocent suffering citizens.

“I want to condemn in the strongest terms the conduct of our men and women in uniform. Surely, it is uncalled for that the ZNS officers can use excessive force on innocent suffering citizens. There are better ways of solving problems,” Ng’ambi complained.

“That young man was innocent and harmless. It is sad and regrettable. Why use force on a young man who is trying to earn a living? On behalf of the people of Chifubu, I want to express my condolences…I pray to God that He gives strength to the family.”

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga was not available for a comment.

A month ago, Kawama residents in Ndola fought running battles with the police after the shooting and killing of Banda by the ZNS officers.