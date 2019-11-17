Kapata Urges PF Members To Stop Illegal Land Allocation

Lands Minister Jean Kapata has told Patriotic Front members in Ndola

to stop interfering with the work of the Ndola City Council and the

Ministry of Lands by engaging in illegal allocation of land.

Meanwhile, Ms Kapata said a list of PF cadres has been given to the

police for criminal investigations.

The lands minister said this on Friday evening when she addressed PF

officials, council management and officials from the Ministry of

Lands.

Ms Kapata said it is worrying that PF cadres are always in the news

for wrong reasons of illegal allocation of land.

She told the PF officials to restrain party members from intimidating

council officials.

Ms Kapata said both the party and government are worried with the

increased reports of suspected cadres involved in illegal land

allocations.

She said members of the ruling party and those in the opposition are

also citizens who are free to apply for plots as long as they adhere

to procedure.

“Stop intimidating officers at the Council and allow them to work

independently,” Ms Kapata said.

She also complained about the continued illegal allocation of plots on

the railway line buffer and under electrical pylons or on vacant

pieces of lands with underground cables or water and sewerage pipes.

“Zambians are free to acquire plots in any part of the Country and let

us all visit other towns outside the line of rail and apply for

plots,” said Ms Kapata.

And PF Copperbelt Province Chairperson Nathan Chanda said the ruling

party was ready to fight the illegal land allocation in partnership

with the Council and the Police.

“If it is established that some of the members are involved in illegal

land allocation, we will have no option but to suspend them. However,

l must assure you that most PF members on the Copperbelt are

disciplined,” Mr Chanda said.

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe called for co-existence

between the government and the party officials.

“Civil servants in the region should follow procedure and desist

from illegal activities and outsiders should also respect people in

offices,” said Mr Nundwe.

Later Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said her

office has received a lot of complaints about illegal allocation of

land.