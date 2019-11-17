MISA Condemns Harassment of Journalists

MISA Zambia Expresses Concern Over Harassment Of Prime TV Reporter, Picking Up Of IWave Station Manager

MISA Zambia says it is saddened with reports of harassment and threats on Prime TV journalist Jubilee Malambo by Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa.

MISA Zambia says it is equally concerned with reports that IWave Radio Station Manager was picked up for questioning by police in Chingola.

“We have received reports that the incident in Milenge happened during the filing in of nominations for the Milenge Council Chairperson by-election in Milenge district where Honourable Nixon Chilangwe was disturbed by questions that were being asked regarding the decision by the ruling party to change the candidate to contest in the

by-election. We take the harassment and threats issued on citizens, especially journalists, very serious and wish to remind Honourable Chilangwa that as a law maker, he has a responsibility to uphold the law at all times and seek to promote media freedom and allow the media to operate freely without harassment,” MISA Zambia chairperson Hellen Mwale stated.

She stated that MISA was also concerned with the picking up by police of Iwave radio station manager Lucy Kaonga in Chingola.

“…IWave Station manager Lucy Kaonga was yesterday picked up by the police in Chingola for questioning following a radio programme that was aired after news broke out that Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) had allegedly discharged sulphur dioxide which left 42 employees and several pupils from KCM Nchanga Trust Secondary School hospitalised.

We are concerned with the concurrent incidents of harassment and intimidation towards Journalists who are simply doing their work of informing citizens on events that are transpiring around them. These acts are going against the desire of the Zambian President who views media as a partner in development and platform for engagement between citizens and its duty bearers,” Mwale stated.

“We urge all politicians and the police service to exercise maximum restraint as the media are merely carriers of news and must be left to operate in a free environment void of harassment and intimidation for the benefit of the public.”

She further stated that MISA has also noted the suspension of Lutanda

Radio station licence.

“MISA Zambia wishes to note the suspension of the operating license of Lutanda Radio of Northern Province for airing a programme bordering on tribal remarks which has a potential to create disunity in the country and threaten its peace. We call on all media houses in Zambia to be platforms for furthering peace, unity and dialogue that is issue based and not tribal in nature because this is not only a danger to national peace but is also unconstitutional,” Mwale stated.

“Further, we wish to remind the citizens, especially politicians to stop using tribal remarks or remarks meant to bring hatred towards one tribe or any race in Zambia. Our national dialogue should be issue based. As we commend the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) for taking this bold step, we wish to implore all media houses in the

country to adhere to the professional broadcasting guidelines as provided for by the regulator and media ethics.”