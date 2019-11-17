MISA Condemns Harassment of Journalists

MISA Zambia Expresses Concern Over Harassment Of Prime TV Reporter, Picking Up Of IWave Station Manager
MISA Zambia says it is saddened with reports of harassment and threats on Prime TV journalist Jubilee Malambo by Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa.
MISA Zambia says it is equally concerned with reports that IWave Radio Station Manager was picked up for questioning by police in Chingola.
“We have received reports that the incident in Milenge happened during the filing in of nominations for the Milenge Council Chairperson by-election in Milenge district where Honourable Nixon Chilangwe was disturbed by questions that were being asked regarding the decision by the ruling party to change the candidate to contest in the
by-election. We take the harassment and threats issued on citizens, especially journalists, very serious and wish to remind Honourable Chilangwa that as a law maker, he has a responsibility to uphold the law at all times and seek to promote media freedom and allow the media to operate freely without harassment,” MISA Zambia chairperson Hellen Mwale stated.
She stated that MISA was also concerned with the picking up by police of Iwave radio station manager Lucy Kaonga in Chingola.
“…IWave Station manager Lucy Kaonga was yesterday picked up by the police in Chingola for questioning following a radio programme that was aired after news broke out that Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) had allegedly discharged sulphur dioxide which left 42 employees and several pupils from KCM Nchanga Trust Secondary School hospitalised.
We are concerned with the concurrent incidents of harassment and intimidation towards Journalists who are simply doing their work of informing citizens on events that are transpiring around them. These acts are going against the desire of the Zambian President who views media as a partner in development and platform for engagement between citizens and its duty bearers,” Mwale stated.
“We urge all politicians and the police service to exercise maximum restraint as the media are merely carriers of news and must be left to operate in a free environment void of harassment and intimidation for the benefit of the public.”
She further stated that MISA has also noted the suspension of Lutanda
Radio station licence.
“MISA Zambia wishes to note the suspension of the operating license of Lutanda Radio of Northern Province for airing a programme bordering on tribal remarks which has a potential to create disunity in the country and threaten its peace. We call on all media houses in Zambia to be platforms for furthering peace, unity and dialogue that is issue based and not tribal in nature because this is not only a danger to national peace but is also unconstitutional,” Mwale stated.
“Further, we wish to remind the citizens, especially politicians to stop using tribal remarks or remarks meant to bring hatred towards one tribe or any race in Zambia. Our national dialogue should be issue based. As we commend the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) for taking this bold step, we wish to implore all media houses in the
country to adhere to the professional broadcasting guidelines as provided for by the regulator and media ethics.”
12 Comments
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Tell them madam Hellen Mwale. These Ministers know the Law and they should inform or educate their cadres not to harras the Journalists as we are in a World of technology whereby everyone is free from movement and news coverage. Honourable Nixon Chilangwa knows the Law very well and he should exercise that Law. The police also should protect our beloved and innocent Journalists. Thanks
Curtis
Honorable Chilangwa knows quite well that information plays a key role in fostering the well being of the state of affairs of the nation the reason that we all depend on it in order to make the right decisions and take the right course of action. How dare that the Honorable could go to the extent of harassing journalists who are just executing their duties? How are you going to be trusted by people? Don’t cry foil if you are not covered by the press in the forth coming tripartite election campaigns. Mind you it’s just around the corner.
Man of substance
Mr chilagwa ama politics techifukushi you embarrassing us Luapula pipo
Mlase
This MISA organisation seen to have biased powers.Has anyone realised that wen a media house errs or rather violates reporting ethics,it’s punished by closure but wen a politician errs against a media a house,MISA only condemns but no tangible action is taken.Is it therefore worth having ?Am sure that all media houses pay some money to MISA for either membership or just a statutory subscription.Y doesn’t MISA then use this same money to take legal action against especially these politicians?
hamus
What can you expect from pf other than violence
Mpombo
Wouldn’t call the idiots at Zambian watchdog as journalists. If I had my way I would recommend lynching
Mukanwa mukikopo
Ba PF, last kicks of a dying horse, am I right?
Savior
They’re just a bunch thieves and we don’t have to make them stay in power for long time coz they are going make us suffer more and by the way why can’t you lock up that villager minister who doesn’t uphold the rule of law ……..malabish.
CHALE COOL
we dont want the rwanda incident to happen here in zambia so ni tite marking baba.
Bwalya mwaume
Ba of you made a big mistake taking chilangwa to milenge.where was hon Chilufya who has a good language.stop using chilangwa.aweee twaleka kuti twalanda ifingi pali chilangwa.
Pharaoh
Politics.Bambi utufumo twalisula nomba balekaba ukupeela imbwa shabo ishibasunga baleka shatampa ukulabosa icibosebose .
FP hold your fire
Some action should be taken against this idiot of a minister, mother f…. cker