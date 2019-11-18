Avic Told To Redo Washed Away Drainage At C/belt Airport

A stretch of a kilometer of the drainage at the Copperbelt International Airport has been washed away by heavy rains.

AVIC International, the main contractor at at the Copperbelt Airport, has been told to suspend works on the drainage and later redo it.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota said it is unfortunate to experience such a failure when there is adequate manpower.

Mr Mushota toured the airport site with the Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe.

He has asked AVIC to take every portion of the project seriously.

“We are here for a fact finding mission over a wash away of the drainage after a heavy downpour. It has been revealed that there are some failures confined to the drainage structures, but we will work

closely with the contractor to correct the failures which are as a

result of two factors being workmanship and design details,” Mr Mushota said.

He assured the general public that works would be taken very seriously and ensure that a solid structure that stood a test of time was constructed.

“Let me request AVIC to take seriously every portion of the project. Every aspect is very important no matter how small because small things may affect the airport. For now, we are requesting that works are suspended to look at the design and ensure there are proper specifications,” he said.

Mushota further expressed happiness with the subcontractors because the failure was attributed to them.

However, Mr Mushota expressed concern with the low rates being given to subcontractors by AVIC.

“The rates given to subcontractors are of concern. There is need to have rates reviewed for a win, win situation,” said Mr Mushota.