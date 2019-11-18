Heavy Rains Leave Some Manyama Families Stranded

Some families in Manyama area of Kalumbila District in North Western

Province have been left in the cold after heavy rains blew off their

roofs.

The rains, which were experienced in the early hours of Friday, have

left the community lobbying for assistance from the government.

Isaac Sangweji has narrated in an interview that the incident left a

few of most household goods damaged, including food stuffs such as

maize, mealie meal among others.

He has appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to

assist them in any way to help lessen their burden.

“It all happened so fast; we just noticed our house had no roof and

water was pouring in all directions in the house. What I am happy

about is that none of us in the house were injured; we are all safe

but we need some shelter from any well-wishers, government inclusive,”

Sangweji said.

And when contacted, Kalumbila District Commissioner Robinson Kalota

confirmed the development and said efforts were being made to help all

those affected.

He was however quick to mention that a team is on the ground to

ascertain the extent of damage and those affected.