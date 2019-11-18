Some families in Manyama area of Kalumbila District in North Western
Province have been left in the cold after heavy rains blew off their
roofs.
The rains, which were experienced in the early hours of Friday, have
left the community lobbying for assistance from the government.
Isaac Sangweji has narrated in an interview that the incident left a
few of most household goods damaged, including food stuffs such as
maize, mealie meal among others.
He has appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to
assist them in any way to help lessen their burden.
“It all happened so fast; we just noticed our house had no roof and
water was pouring in all directions in the house. What I am happy
about is that none of us in the house were injured; we are all safe
but we need some shelter from any well-wishers, government inclusive,”
Sangweji said.
And when contacted, Kalumbila District Commissioner Robinson Kalota
confirmed the development and said efforts were being made to help all
those affected.
He was however quick to mention that a team is on the ground to
ascertain the extent of damage and those affected.
One Response to “Heavy Rains Leave Some Manyama Families Stranded”
RAINS WE WANT
We want more rains to fill Kariba so that load shedding goes by March next year. Nothing should stop these rains from falling even if some houses are destroyed. There will be casualties on the way and disaster managent should just be prepared.