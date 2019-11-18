HIV Positive Lusaka Maid Nabbed For Breastfeeding Boss’ Baby

Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested a female adult aged 29
years of ZNS Airports Farms for negligent act likely to spread
infection.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said the suspect is employed
as a house maid by the complainant who is an employee of Zambia
National Service.
” It was alleged by the complainant that the suspect, who is known to
be HIV positive, was found breast feeding his child, a male juvenile
aged one month. This occurred on 15th November, 2019 around 13:00
hours,” Mwaata-Katongo stated.
“Both the suspect and the infant were subjected to medical examination
and the suspect was found to be positive while the infant was
negative. The suspect is detained in police custody and will appear in
court soon.”
5 Comments
Gangsta Grabs
Its Lungu,that Nigger Should Never Have Introduced That Kind Of Minimum Wages For Maids
Harrison commando
Too bad
Kakungu Kwa Milambo
But how possible is it that a woman who has not given birth to a child can produce milk? Or could it be that the maid has her own child for her to possibly produce milk and breastfeed her boss’s child?
Winnipeg Nyirongo
That Maid is too demonic. Let her face the wrath of the law. She has spoiled the life of that Child. Her boss should even fire her. Thanks
Kulibonesha Ta
Indeed was the maid lactating to have breast fed the baby. It is probable that she just gave her the dry breast to shut him up because there was no artificial test.