HIV Positive Lusaka Maid Nabbed For Breastfeeding Boss’ Baby

Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested a female adult aged 29

years of ZNS Airports Farms for negligent act likely to spread

infection.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said the suspect is employed

as a house maid by the complainant who is an employee of Zambia

National Service.

” It was alleged by the complainant that the suspect, who is known to

be HIV positive, was found breast feeding his child, a male juvenile

aged one month. This occurred on 15th November, 2019 around 13:00

hours,” Mwaata-Katongo stated.

“Both the suspect and the infant were subjected to medical examination

and the suspect was found to be positive while the infant was

negative. The suspect is detained in police custody and will appear in

court soon.”