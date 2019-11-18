Kambwili Released after K50 Admission of Guilty Fine in Chisokone Visit

Police in Kitwe on Saturday evening detained National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party Leader Chishimba Kambwili for having taken a tour of Chisokone Market without a permit.
Kambwili who had a rally at Changanamai grounds, had earlier during the day passed through Chisokone Market where he interacted with marketeers and bought some fish.
However, after the rally upon reaching Lunte Lodge where he was resting from, a group of police officers appeared and demanded that he accompanies them to the police station for questioning.
Police indicated to Kambwili that they were inviting him for questioning in connection with a ‘breach of the Public Order Act’ after he toured Chisokone Market.
Upon arrival at Kitwe Central Police, Kambwili was taken in for questioning which went from around 19:00-23 hours when he was made to pay K50 as admission of guilty.
Kambwili was then discharged after a warn and caution statement was recorded following his visit to Chisokone Market.
10 Comments
Pinx
atase bupuba am also going 2 the maket gv me a pemit
Gangsta Grabs
Panyo Panu Panyo Panu,ok Dont Make Me Say It 3 Times,ok Panyo Panu.He Bought Fish And You The Popo Take To Station.Ass Fuck Dununa Politics.
Joezman
this is useless I can’t c any sense..
But why
K50 or K50000.Kanshi fyalicipa ai?
Idiocy Detector
This is how an insecure and masquerade government behaves. These are the fools that think they can fool God by declaring a futile day of prayer and reconciliation. Next idiotic requirement for opposition will be a permit to go to the toilet.
Pharaoh
Its a matter of common sense. If someone commits a finable offence like Kambwili,its not a matter grantee for him to be fined st the Police .The suspect has that right to deny or agree to charged committed by voluntarily. That’s why its called admission of guilty money .If the allegations were false,he would have not paid anything and the case could have been taken to court for hearing.So why can’t some understand a simple logic.
Pharaoh
To the charge and not charged……… Some people
Scrbe man
Than why aiming some one a long range rifle, we have alotbof unruly charactors who are a danger to the society and state secrity who serve to be approached in such a manner! its worring to see officers being used like trojan horses.
Ks
Foolish laws which he failed to change when he was in government.
Man of substance
Some laws !!!!!!!!!
Its animal farm state of affair