Kambwili Released after K50 Admission of Guilty Fine in Chisokone Visit

Police in Kitwe on Saturday evening detained National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party Leader Chishimba Kambwili for having taken a tour of Chisokone Market without a permit.

Kambwili who had a rally at Changanamai grounds, had earlier during the day passed through Chisokone Market where he interacted with marketeers and bought some fish.

However, after the rally upon reaching Lunte Lodge where he was resting from, a group of police officers appeared and demanded that he accompanies them to the police station for questioning.

Police indicated to Kambwili that they were inviting him for questioning in connection with a ‘breach of the Public Order Act’ after he toured Chisokone Market.

Upon arrival at Kitwe Central Police, Kambwili was taken in for questioning which went from around 19:00-23 hours when he was made to pay K50 as admission of guilty.

Kambwili was then discharged after a warn and caution statement was recorded following his visit to Chisokone Market.