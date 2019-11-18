Lightning Kills 4 Family Members

Four people of the same family have died after being struck by

lightning in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province following heavy

rains.

The four have been identified as Rebecca Musubilo, 42, Justine

Chibeka, 15, a grade eight pupil, Sila Chibeka, 7, and Mary Chibeka,

4, all of Mushindu Village in Kawambwa District.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the

development said the incident happened on Saturday around 17:00hrs.

“Police in Kawambwa received a report of sudden and unnatural death in

which four family members were struck by lightning whilst inside the

house during a heavy rain,” he confirmed.

Chushi stated that bodies of the deceased persons were taken to

Luwingu District Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial.