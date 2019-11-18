Lightning Kills 4 Family Members

Four people of the same family have died after being struck by
lightning in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province following heavy
rains.
The four have been identified as Rebecca Musubilo, 42, Justine
Chibeka, 15, a grade eight pupil, Sila Chibeka, 7, and Mary Chibeka,
4, all of Mushindu Village in Kawambwa District.
Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the
development said the incident happened on Saturday around 17:00hrs.
“Police in Kawambwa received a report of sudden and unnatural death in
which four family members were struck by lightning whilst inside the
house during a heavy rain,” he confirmed.
Chushi stated that bodies of the deceased persons were taken to
Luwingu District Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial.
27 Comments
Agness mukubesa
May their souls rest in peace!!!!!
Bayoka
To day one was found dead in the river between chief chama and chief mushota, in the river called pambashe, why in kawambwa sad story mwee.
Samuel
Sad development MTSRIP
Frank Chombela
This will just strengthen belief in witchcraft in Luapula province. But these things happen all over the world.
Gangsta Grabs
With This Hunger That Skopodonono Ka Dancer Lungu Has Brought,awee Go And Rest.
Simpito Mukandwa
May their souls rest in eternal peace
Harrison commando
MTSRIP
B3
Indoshi
Sonile
So sad may there soul rest in peace.
Ignatiusmaingwe
May their souls rest in peace
pinx
yaaba too bad rest in peace
Sosa
R i p
Francis
R.I.P till we meet again.
Moses
MAY THE ALMIGHTY GOD COMFORT THE BEREAVED FAMILY IN JESUS NAME. IT’S A BIG LOSS 4 MEMBERS OF ONE FAMILY?
Don
That is a very big loss to the family and the country as well.
Bin
So sad RIP
Joezman
Ubu bulonshi ….
Pharaoh
Sad news
MAGICAL MINDS
#R.I.P……MY CONDOLENCES GOES TO THE AFFECTD #FAMILY
Santiago
Rest peace
sea 5
every time luapula y
Mm
rest in peace
Curtis
It’s so saddening that we could lose innocent souls like this from natural calamities. How I wish all landlords could install lightning conductors in their buildings to prevent further recurrence. May the souls of our departed rest in peace.
Edwardo
Too bad , RIP. This death is strange, some body to clarify, how can lightening kill people who are in the house?
Mr p salm
May their soul rest in peace
Anthony chitefu
MTSRIP
Cosigo
R. I. P