Lightning Kills 4 Family Members

|

Four people of the same family have died after being struck by
lightning in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province following heavy
rains.

The four have been identified as Rebecca Musubilo, 42, Justine
Chibeka, 15, a grade eight pupil, Sila Chibeka, 7, and Mary Chibeka,
4, all of Mushindu Village in Kawambwa District.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the
development said the incident happened on Saturday around 17:00hrs.

“Police in Kawambwa received a report of sudden and unnatural death in
which four family members were struck by lightning whilst inside the
house during a heavy rain,” he confirmed.

Chushi stated that bodies of the deceased persons were taken to
Luwingu District Hospital Mortuary awaiting burial.

27 Comments

  1. Agness mukubesa

    May their souls rest in peace!!!!!

    Reply

    • Bayoka

      To day one was found dead in the river between chief chama and chief mushota, in the river called pambashe, why in kawambwa sad story mwee.

      Reply

  2. Samuel

    Sad development MTSRIP

    Reply

  3. Frank Chombela

    This will just strengthen belief in witchcraft in Luapula province. But these things happen all over the world.

    Reply

  4. Gangsta Grabs

    With This Hunger That Skopodonono Ka Dancer Lungu Has Brought,awee Go And Rest.

    Reply

  5. Simpito Mukandwa

    May their souls rest in eternal peace

    Reply

  6. Harrison commando

    MTSRIP

    Reply

  7. B3

    Indoshi

    Reply

  8. Sonile

    So sad may there soul rest in peace.

    Reply

  9. Ignatiusmaingwe

    May their souls rest in peace

    Reply

  10. pinx

    yaaba too bad rest in peace

    Reply

  11. Sosa

    R i p

    Reply

  12. Francis

    R.I.P till we meet again.

    Reply

  13. Moses

    MAY THE ALMIGHTY GOD COMFORT THE BEREAVED FAMILY IN JESUS NAME. IT’S A BIG LOSS 4 MEMBERS OF ONE FAMILY?

    Reply

  14. Don

    That is a very big loss to the family and the country as well.

    Reply

  15. Bin

    So sad RIP

    Reply

  16. Joezman

    Ubu bulonshi ….

    Reply

  17. MAGICAL MINDS

    #R.I.P……MY CONDOLENCES GOES TO THE AFFECTD #FAMILY

    Reply

  18. Santiago

    Rest peace

    Reply

  19. sea 5

    every time luapula y

    Reply

  20. Mm

    rest in peace

    Reply

  21. Curtis

    It’s so saddening that we could lose innocent souls like this from natural calamities. How I wish all landlords could install lightning conductors in their buildings to prevent further recurrence. May the souls of our departed rest in peace.

    Reply

  22. Edwardo

    Too bad , RIP. This death is strange, some body to clarify, how can lightening kill people who are in the house?

    Reply

  23. Mr p salm

    May their soul rest in peace

    Reply

  24. Anthony chitefu

    MTSRIP

    Reply

  25. Cosigo

    R. I. P

    Reply

