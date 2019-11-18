Our Opponents Are Using Airwaves To Talk About What We’ve Not Done, Says Lungu

President Edgar Lungu said the PF’s opponents are getting to the airwaves to talk about things that the government has not done and not those worked on.
President Lungu said party members should disseminate information about what the government had done.
He was speaking when he met Katete pastors at Pangani Lodge yesterday.
“Our friends take to the airwaves, they take to the radio station…they talk to the community telling them what we have not done, leaving out what we have done, so in the process, we look very bad that we have failed completely. So only last night, I was saying to the colleagues in PF to take to the airwaves and social media and explain what we have done so far. It’s like we haven’t done anything here in Katete especially but I think things are on course. We are
working but we are not doing enough to disseminate the information,”
President Lungu said.
He urged government and party members to stop working in isolation if they are to succeed.
And the pastors told President Lungu that they were happy with the developments that government was doing such as the rehabilitation of the Great East Road.
They appealed to government to work on the roads such the Katete/Chanida and Katete Chadiza among others.
The pastors also appealed to government to construct a district hospital.
On roads, Infrastructure and Housing minister Vincent Mwale said some road works stalled due to lack of funds.
Mwale said government would re-scope some road works and work on them according to priority.
On drugs, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said government had constructed a medical stores hub in Chipata.
Dr Chilufya said medical stores received drugs which are distributed to various facilities across the province.
President Lungu was on a four day working visit in Eastern Province from Thursday to Sunday.
Impyakusu ichinyo
Companing in the name of working visit we know you and your strategy 2021 you will cry like RB
DY
Comment
plz my fellow members let’s disseminate from social media as well.UPND black media is destroying us. abash tribalism bukaitemwe abweshe ama kampani anagulitsa let him not cheat anabisa ndalama ku Bahamas where he doesn’t pay tax how can HH claim he will employ youths after evaluating compaies for a song, UPND allegedly belongs to liberal network which promotes gayism. ok
Crayz monkey
Work on mealie meal and electricity pliz mr president ! What kind of president are you who doesn’t care about poor people? Where do you want us to go and source food? 2021 pf oout ! M/meal 25kg k175 from k65. what a shame ””. p fools.
NIPNAK
Foolish post! Where does mealie meal come from? Do you want the govt to underpay the farmers who produce the maize?
Maize price has gone up to K110 from K65 to motivate the farmers and you want the mealie meal price to be less than that of maize.
VIVA ECL! ABASH OVAL HEAD! 2021 HAZALUZA HAGAIN
Fonko Fonko
Go ECL go, we shall never let you down. Assured of our vote come 2021 as we have done it before. Ushi tasha, mwana wa ndoshi.
Betrayal
Nyonyonyoooo
HIMSELF PANDOLA
Fonko fonko Chikala chobe uushitasha mwaba wandoshi kolwe.more loadsheding.melie meal price are high pipo are failing manage buy from k65 to k170. KAM 2021 WANYA KOLWE OUT TU PF TONSE..
Mwana wabantu
How sure are you that,when upnd come to power the bag of meal will reduce price? My friends let us understand time and just work hard
Ks
Thanks for the work done but let us give chance to others 2021 for upnd
NIPNAK
Foolish post! Where does mealie meal come from? Do you want the govt to underpay the farmers who produce the maize?
Maize price has gone up to K110 from K65 to motivate the farmers and you want the mealie meal price to be less than that of maize.
VIVA ECL! ABASH OVAL HEAD! 2021 HAZALUZA HAGAIN
Man of substance
So even at plot one load shading ilko?
Hh
Twapapata ba edga bwesheni ubunga
Curtis
Come on how does HH come in here? The president didn’t mention anyone he said our friends and not single person.What type of equation are you using which have no equal sign in between? Because even a function has an equal sign, y=fx
Dr Fonicks
First and foremost, one cannot feed on roads. Mealie is costing astronomically. If you really are a listening govt as you claim, why allow escalating price on the staple food ? For those who were old enough during the last days of the UNIP era, they vividly recall that mealie meal was one of the factors that led to the downfall of KK regime. Rampant corruption and people not having food on their table can be disastrous to you colleagues in PF. The diversion from more money in your pocket and lower taxes to no money in your pocket to more taxes, will be damaging to the PF in the next General Election. I cannot hide this fact to my colleagues in govt. Honestly speaking, the general populous is not happy except for those getting handouts from the elite. Don’t cheat Mr Lungu. Tell him the truth. Mwilabepa ba President, bebeni fye icishinka. This is the truth. For today, I rest. I will be back.
Kfb
Some pastors are just puppets of govt. Infrastructure development under pf is done selectively unlike in Unip or Mmd era where there was equal distribution of national resources. Pf practices regionalism, tribalism, nepotism and a lot of hatred towards those that didnot vote for pf.
Khan
Is the President God or climate change
Sosa
Good comments coming real Zambians at heart thanks…..yes pansaka palaba ukutalikana lelo last you have to come up with properly well thought solutions to agendas you are discussing…..ati dad I am hungry ati hey keep quiet don’t you see the good beds that sleep on,the good plates you feeding from?ati the nice clothes that you put on……..ati dad so mean I can eat my Jean trousers?
ati if you think and feel that your teeth is strong enough, you can start your chewing…….ati zoona
dad imwe…ii.ni.
Food ni food epela……chapwa.