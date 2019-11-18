Our Opponents Are Using Airwaves To Talk About What We’ve Not Done, Says Lungu

President Lungu said party members should disseminate information about what the government had done.He was speaking when he met Katete pastors at Pangani Lodge yesterday.“Our friends take to the airwaves, they take to the radio station…they talk to the community telling them what we have not done, leaving out what we have done, so in the process, we look very bad that we have failed completely. So only last night, I was saying to the colleagues in PF to take to the airwaves and social media and explain what we have done so far. It’s like we haven’t done anything here in Katete especially but I think things are on course. We areworking but we are not doing enough to disseminate the information,”President Lungu said.He urged government and party members to stop working in isolation if they are to succeed.And the pastors told President Lungu that they were happy with the developments that government was doing such as the rehabilitation of the Great East Road.They appealed to government to work on the roads such the Katete/Chanida and Katete Chadiza among others.The pastors also appealed to government to construct a district hospital.On roads, Infrastructure and Housing minister Vincent Mwale said some road works stalled due to lack of funds.Mwale said government would re-scope some road works and work on them according to priority.On drugs, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said government had constructed a medical stores hub in Chipata.Dr Chilufya said medical stores received drugs which are distributed to various facilities across the province.President Lungu was on a four day working visit in Eastern Province from Thursday to Sunday.