PF Already Has Presidential Candidate For 2021, Says Mwila

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said the ruling party is focusing its energies on growing membership through mobilisation activities and not holding of the convention because there is already

a preferred candidate.

And the Party has indicated that only the Central Committee has the power to decide whether or not to have a convention.

Speaking during the PF Mpongwe District Executive Committee fundraising dinner at Moba Hotel in Kitwe, Mwila told off those talking about the convention, saying they should keep quiet.

Mwila said all those questioning whether the party will go to the convention or not must wait for the central committee to decide on the matter.

He has further stated that he is aware of some people with ill intentions who have been making advances to put the name of the party into disrepute by making calls for a convention.

“Our focus as a party is to ensure that we maintain the momentum ahead of 2021 general elections, we will not be diverted but also the good part is we keep delivering to the people, we have done roads all these

projects will speak for us,” Mwila said.

He has since described as petty discussions on whether the party will go for a convention, adding that party members need to focus on issues affecting people which government is attending to.

Mwila later announced that a total of over K300, 000 had been raised during the fundraising dinner to go towards various party activities in Mpongwe District.