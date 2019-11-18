PF Already Has Presidential Candidate For 2021, Says Mwila

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said the ruling party is focusing its energies on growing membership through mobilisation activities and not holding of the convention because there is already
a preferred candidate.
And the Party has indicated that only the Central Committee has the power to decide whether or not to have a convention.
Speaking during the PF Mpongwe District Executive Committee fundraising dinner at Moba Hotel in Kitwe, Mwila told off those talking about the convention, saying they should keep quiet.
Mwila said all those questioning whether the party will go to the convention or not must wait for the central committee to decide on the matter.
He has further stated that he is aware of some people with ill intentions who have been making advances to put the name of the party into disrepute by making calls for a convention.
“Our focus as a party is to ensure that we maintain the momentum ahead of 2021 general elections, we will not be diverted but also the good part is we keep delivering to the people, we have done roads all these
projects will speak for us,” Mwila said.
He has since described as petty discussions on whether the party will go for a convention, adding that party members need to focus on issues affecting people which government is attending to.
Mwila later announced that a total of over K300, 000 had been raised during the fundraising dinner to go towards various party activities in Mpongwe District.
31 Comments
Mapesho
The day you will change your presidential candidate from ECL to someone else is the day I will call it quits with PF.
dance
Whether you hold a convention or not yours is packing !!!! Useless party plz 2021come early so we resurrect from this misery govt!!!
B3
Come 2021 whether PF or UPND we don’t give a fuck THUG 4 LIFE
Jaz
Roads roads roads that’s all they talk about…Ring roads Lusaka already havin portholes, that’s why someone of us question your quality of works and leadership…why are you scared of the convention..if our president is as u say then let him allow to be challenged…u people are just scared of new leadership coz then 48hours will b resolved and many other uncertainty in your dealings…
Jaz
**houses..
2021
Your eyes ba PF is on roads and other infrastructure but remember we’re hungry the infrastructures are not making sense when you have an empty stomach I have been giving you my vote ever since you came in 2021 you may loose it coz of these three things 1 LOAD SHEDDING 2 MEALIE-MEAL K170 3 NO MEDICINE IN CLINICS if you give us our needs my friends and family members will support you otherwise why voting when our needs are not meet.
Iyayi
Comment what has changed? You were busy accusing UPND of falling to hold a convention and being undemocratic just a few months ago. Such dictatorial excesses expose what PF truly is, intolerant!
Sosa
Failures………full of malabishi……..##davido mwilas acting like quacks we saw after the demise of our late president for all Zambians Mr king cobra may his soul rest in peace.Mr katema supported one Chang by saying that his residence was few meters from the state house but he was never called but instead they called Mr Chang lu who was in Angola by that time there by making saint.
Sosa
Making him look like he was a saint….
BTK
What a boot-leaker,honestly,hw cn a full grown big madala talk lik dat on social media,as for now we cn conclude all there moves & may devil wit them til they lose ELECTIONS in 2021.
Sosa
The pf SG has said that the ruling party is focusing it’s energies on growing membership through mobilization activities and not holding of the convention because there is already a preferred candidate……yes of course there is but…..there’s a reason for Mr mwila’s remarks and don’t forget this…..
1.mr mwila is like a tick feeding on a dying animal forgetting that he feeding on a caucus.
2.he knows very well that if Chang lu is gone him too will cease to be the so called SG.
3.he is a muzungu anikonde.
Bwana while you there’s still more time choose the right path or you will die together with yo host……simple advice get it or live it fulu stop….
pinx
so you mean u stil want edga china lungu on pf ticket? ya roads and hunger,loadshedn will speak in 2021 i wil lather stay home than votn for pf the bigest achievement u have made is bringing poverty and misery upon us lungu is no gud for zambia i mean he is unfit
One time
PF they only raise there heads and point fingers on these useless roads they have made forgetting that umuthu ni pamala, come 2021 you will vote for yourselfs you idiots.
Chief Mumbo
Mr Mwila can you manage to eat a sweet shimmer.A shimmer which is cooked with mango fruits no mealy meal wait and see 2020 campaign and 2021 election we going to see your solution for is matter.
THE GREAT
I really appreciate the construction works in Lusaka big ups chagwa as for mealie meal price its because of the drought we had.Loadsheding has been caused because of the same drought look at Kariba dam kuti walila mwandi honestly we cant blame the government for that.
MUZO
WHY IS THAT PIPO CONDEM OTHERS ON ONE OR ONLY 2 ISSUES INSTEAD OF OFFERING SOLUTIONS N Y DO THEY EASILY FORGET ABOUT THE 1O THINGS ONE MAY HAVE DONE? IS LOADSHEDING CAUSED BY PF? HOW? SOME OF U WIL NEVER SEE GUD IN YOUR FRIENDS CAZ,U AR GREED N SELFISH.
Yes
Pf don’t be like these political parties that knows no convention. One man’s show party.
Lolo
You have done roads which is the reason people will vote for you? Zambian are feeding on roads? Zambian are all working on roads and being paid by RDA? Senseless man! Wait and see!
Bwalya mwaume
Mr mwila, it’s like our part is like dictatorship type of government? This is multiparty state not ifyakulatina ukuya Ku convention cawama ukokwine muletina eko bayasalilwa nangu ukupona.mwilatwikala pa nsambu shesu BA MWILA naba lungu.
Bwalya mwaume
If you won’t change the president then of filamba fye 2021
Bwalya mwaume
If you won’t change the president then pf filamba fye 2021 sakamaneni BA pf
Pharaoh
Its their choice In fact I still font have the best presidential candidate in my mind at the moment. May someone help me interns of qualities and not on tribal- lines
Kennedy
Matuvi
Maybin
Ask kk about mealie-meal
Lisa
Even on second attempt the dove couldnot fly away. It didnot see any vision in the man. Third attempt the dove flew but not faraway. It didnot have any message to reach out to Zambian people. Pf has failed, Zambians should remove pf and let the man with vision(HH) move the country forward. The dove will not even hesitate to fly higher from his hands.
Fwedede
Bana Mwila, mwila anya idiot
Kiki
@lisa.. The dove was made to fly under duress. Pf leadership is forcing matters despite being not liked…bill 10, third term and now convention
Ks
Allow our president to live the stage when we are still clapping. Hez run the race and now it’s time to rest.
Dumbwi
Let this kachasu and jemason addict rest when we are still clapping he’s run his race, its time for new and fresh leadership we are tired of the same old idiots
Bwete
Mwila you should know that it’s not the PF part that pipo hates but the leadership in it. As long as this old fool remains the so candidate, kiss goodbye to PF
Dr Fonicks
If truly PF is Democratic, why should you not go to the convention so that your preferred candidate can be elected from there. Some people have been condemning the UPND for not holding a convention. It can be appropriate for PF to hold one as well just for the sake of democracy. Let those who have interest fail to make it at the convention so that they don’t cry foul. Ba SG, lekeni abafwaya ukucita challenge ba Lungu, let them try. Are scared of the unknown ?