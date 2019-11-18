SA Union Threatens Aviation Sector Strike

The union behind the two-day strike at South African Airways (SAA) has threatened to shut down the whole aviation sector after talks with the state-run carrier ended without a deal.
SAA was forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Friday and Saturday, saying the crippling strike action cost it 50m rand ($3.4m, £2.6m) a day.
The National Union of Metalworkers said it was now consulting with other airlines about a possible second strike.
The union has filed a court application to have the technical board of SAA declared “delinquent”.
Workers are demanding an 8% pay rise and want the airline to drop plans to cut more than 900 jobs.
SAA has operated at a loss for the past eight years and has been kept afloat by successive government bailouts.
(Source: BBC)
2 Comments
Winnipeg Nyirongo
That’s a good move!!!! Let the Union address your issues of pay rise because the economy is too harsh. The union should not be there for nothing but for helping unionized workers. Thanks
Ks
Even ZESCO board should be declared deliquent. Why pay people who have failed to find solutions?