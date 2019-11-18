SA Union Threatens Aviation Sector Strike

The union behind the two-day strike at South African Airways (SAA) has threatened to shut down the whole aviation sector after talks with the state-run carrier ended without a deal.

SAA was forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Friday and Saturday, saying the crippling strike action cost it 50m rand ($3.4m, £2.6m) a day.

The National Union of Metalworkers said it was now consulting with other airlines about a possible second strike.

The union has filed a court application to have the technical board of SAA declared “delinquent”.

Workers are demanding an 8% pay rise and want the airline to drop plans to cut more than 900 jobs.

SAA has operated at a loss for the past eight years and has been kept afloat by successive government bailouts.

(Source: BBC)