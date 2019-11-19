Chipolopolo Seek Redemption

The Zambia National Team this evening (Tuesday) will seek to put their Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group H campaign back on track when they host neighbouring Zimbabwe at National Heroes Stadium.

Rightfully christened the battle of the Zambezi, the two perennial rivals will both be eager to record their first victories after having stumbled on their opening fixtures with Zambia suffering a 5-0 loss to Algeria while Zimbabwe were held to a 0-0 draw to Botswana.

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi is expected to ring some changes with the return to the war front of the Red Bull Salzburg pair of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu.

The gloves-man position is still being heavily contested with the trio of Toaster Nsabata, Mwenya Chibwe and Sebastian Mwange all in the running.

Skipper Kabaso Chongo may be partnered with his TP Mazembe teammate Thandi Mwape while Lawrence Chungu and Clement Mwape may take up the left and right back slots.

In midfield Chiyangi could opt to use either of the defensive pair of Salulani Phiri or Nathan Sinkala with Mwepu taking up attacking role while Patson Daka could be partnered with Justin Shonga with Augustine Mulenga and Clatous Chama taking up the wings.

The team will not be without options with Russia based Evans Kangwa, Mwape Musonda, Bruce Musakanya, Rally Bwalya and Kelvin Kampamba among the lingering options.

Zimbabwe has an equally star studded assemblage with the likes of Khama Billiat, Marvelous Nakamba, Alec Mudimu and Knowledge Musona

Kickoff is at 18:00 hours with gate charges pegged at K30 all round and K150 VIP.

Algeria maintained top spot after beating Botswana 1-0 away on Monday evening.